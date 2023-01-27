Gardner, Marist Red Foxes host the Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-11, 3-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rider Broncs (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-11, 3-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dwight Murray Jr. and the Rider Broncs visit Patrick Gardner and the Marist Red Foxes in MAAC action Friday.

The Red Foxes are 3-6 in home games. Marist is eighth in the MAAC shooting 32.0% from downtown, led by Anthony Cooper shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The Broncs are 6-3 in conference games. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Gardner is averaging 18.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Marist.

Murray is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

