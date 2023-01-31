Gardner leads No. 6 Virginia to 67-62 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62 on Monday night.

Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for the fifth foul on Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards with 1 minute left, then converted the shot with 37 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) up by four.

Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin each scored 12 points for Virginia, which completed a sweep of Syracuse and moved within one game of ACC-leading Clemson.

Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Edwards had 14 for Syracuse (13-10, 6-6), which has lost four of five.

NO. 10 TEXAS 76, NO. 11 BAYLOR 71

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 21 points and Timmy Allen added 19 to end Baylor’s six-game win streak and keep Texas in a share of first place in the Big 12.

Rice made four 3-pointers in the second half and his two free throws with 16 seconds left put Texas ahead by five.

Baylor had closed within 72-71 on Keyonte George’s three-point play before Texas answered with Marcus Carr’s fallaway jumper with 27 seconds left.

Rice, a 29% 3-point shooter in Big 12 play, was 4 of 5 shooting from long range. Allen was 7 of 10 from the floor for the Longhorns (18-4, 7-2).

LJ Cryer scored 19 points for Baylor (16-6, 5-4).

TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech erased a 23-point deficit after halftime for its first Big 12 win of the season, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break against Iowa State.

The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.

Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12), who won their second consecutive game, including a victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Grill scored 24 points but missed his final three 3-pointers after starting 8 of 9. One came on a frantic game-ending sequence in which the Cyclones (15-6, 6-3) missed three from long range trying to force a second overtime.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.