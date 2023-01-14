Gardner and Marist host Niagara

Marist Red Foxes (6-9, 2-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-7, 4-3 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (6-9, 2-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-7, 4-3 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Patrick Gardner scored 26 points in Marist’s 76-58 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Niagara is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes are 2-4 against conference opponents. Marist has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is averaging 18.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Noah Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Gardner is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.