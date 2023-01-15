Gardner and Marist host Niagara

Marist Red Foxes (6-9, 2-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-7, 4-3 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (6-9, 2-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-7, 4-3 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Patrick Gardner scored 26 points in Marist’s 76-58 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Niagara ranks third in the MAAC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Noah Thomasson averaging 10.0.

The Red Foxes are 2-4 in MAAC play. Marist ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The Purple Eagles and Red Foxes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 6.5 points for the Red Foxes. Gardner is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

