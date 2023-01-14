Gainey leads South Carolina Upstate against Longwood after 22-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-8, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-6, 4-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-8, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-6, 4-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits the Longwood Lancers after Jordan Gainey scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 78-63 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Lancers are 7-1 on their home court. Longwood ranks third in the Big South shooting 37.2% from downtown, led by Knoah Carver shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 3-2 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 6.4.

The Lancers and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.9 points. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Gainey is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

