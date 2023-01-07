SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Furman beats East Tennessee State 70-56

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 6:21 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 21 points as Furman beat East Tennessee State 70-56 on Saturday night.

Foster had 11 rebounds for the Paladins (12-5, 3-1 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 16 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Mike Bothwell recorded 13 points and was 4-of-14 shooting, including 0 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

DeAnthony Tipler led the Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Haynes added 13 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Justice Smith finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Furman visits Mercer while East Tennessee State travels to play Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

