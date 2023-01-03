SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Funk scores 16, Utah State downs Air Force 77-65

The Associated Press

January 3, 2023, 11:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Taylor Funk scored 16 points as Utah State beat Air Force 77-65 on Tuesday night.

Funk was 6-of-11 shooting for the Aggies (13-2, 2-0 Mountain West). Steven Ashworth added 15 points, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow had 11 points.

The Falcons (9-7, 0-3) were led in scoring by Jake Heidbreder, who finished with 19 points. Ethan Taylor added 14 points and five assists for Air Force. Rytis Petraitis also had 11 points, five assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

