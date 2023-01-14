BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adair Co. 68, Berea 53 Anderson Co. 51, Collins 46 Ashland Blazer 79, Raceland 46 Augusta 74,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adair Co. 68, Berea 53

Anderson Co. 51, Collins 46

Ashland Blazer 79, Raceland 46

Augusta 74, Lewis Co. 47

Barren Co. 56, Glasgow 39

Bath Co. 52, East Carter 51

Beth Haven 96, Lou. Portland Christian 85

Bethlehem 64, Breckinridge Co. 60

Butler Co. 72, Grayson Co. 57

Calloway Co. 59, Lou. DeSales 52

Campbell Co. 73, Harrison Co. 48

Carroll Co. 59, Eminence 56

Castle, Ind. 78, Hopkinsville 62

Christian Co. 69, Evansville Central, Ind. 55

Clinton Co. 53, Russell Co. 36

Conner 73, Boone Co. 58

Cooper 51, Ryle 48

Cov. Holy Cross 72, Ludlow 42

Daviess Co. 54, Owensboro Apollo 53

Edmonson Co. 58, Whitesville Trinity 42

Elizabethtown 69, Central Hardin 52

Fleming Co. 57, Rowan Co. 40

Floyd Central 62, Lawrence Co. 60

Frederick Douglass 71, Scott Co. 63

Gallatin Co. 67, Henry Co. 49

George Rogers Clark 85, Montgomery Co. 51

Graves Co. 56, Marshall Co. 50

Great Crossing 64, Madison Central 53

Harlan 90, Bell Co. 59

Harlan Co. 79, Middlesboro 46

Heritage Christian 61, Dawson Springs 59, OT

Highlands 70, Dixie Heights 58

Highlands Latin 72, LKY (Louisville) 52

Jenkins 65, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool, Va. 45

LaRue Co. 82, Garrard Co. 62

Lex. Henry Clay 60, Lex. Bryan Station 55

Lexington Catholic 54, Franklin-Simpson 38

Lincoln Co. 54, Boyle Co. 48

Lou. Ballard 82, Lou. DuPont Manual 54

Lou. Male 69, Lou. Western 56

Martin County 97, East Ridge 69

Mayfield 61, Ballard Memorial 51

McCreary Central 68, Taylor Co. 65

Monroe Co. 69, Cumberland Co. 64

Murray 62, St. Mary (Paducah) 41

Nelson Co. 38, Thomas Nelson 25

Newport 53, St. Henry 37

North Oldham 71, Meade Co. 36

Ohio Co. 54, Muhlenberg County 37

Oldham County 78, South Oldham 76

Owen Co. 97, Trimble Co. 63

Owensboro Catholic 80, Owensboro 78

Pendleton Co. 76, Robertson County 25

Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 49

Pulaski Co. 71, Southwestern 60

Rockcastle Co. 70, Casey Co. 42

Russell 52, Greenup Co. 44

Scott 71, Lloyd Memorial 62

Simon Kenton 53, Walton-Verona 46

South Laurel 69, Williamsburg 25

South Warren 66, Greenwood 48

Spencer Co. 63, Shelby Co. 37

Todd Co. Central 70, Logan Co. 48

Trinity Christian 64, Red Bird 24

University Heights 68, Crittenden Co. 34

Warren Central 54, Bowling Green 39

Warren East 73, Allen Co.-Scottsville 43

West Jessamine 58, Mercer Co. 40

Western Hills 53, Frankfort 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burgin vs. Pineville, ccd.

Letcher County Central vs. Buckhorn, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

