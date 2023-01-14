BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adair Co. 68, Berea 53
Anderson Co. 51, Collins 46
Ashland Blazer 79, Raceland 46
Augusta 74, Lewis Co. 47
Barren Co. 56, Glasgow 39
Bath Co. 52, East Carter 51
Beth Haven 96, Lou. Portland Christian 85
Bethlehem 64, Breckinridge Co. 60
Butler Co. 72, Grayson Co. 57
Calloway Co. 59, Lou. DeSales 52
Campbell Co. 73, Harrison Co. 48
Carroll Co. 59, Eminence 56
Castle, Ind. 78, Hopkinsville 62
Christian Co. 69, Evansville Central, Ind. 55
Clinton Co. 53, Russell Co. 36
Conner 73, Boone Co. 58
Cooper 51, Ryle 48
Cov. Holy Cross 72, Ludlow 42
Daviess Co. 54, Owensboro Apollo 53
Edmonson Co. 58, Whitesville Trinity 42
Elizabethtown 69, Central Hardin 52
Fleming Co. 57, Rowan Co. 40
Floyd Central 62, Lawrence Co. 60
Frederick Douglass 71, Scott Co. 63
Gallatin Co. 67, Henry Co. 49
George Rogers Clark 85, Montgomery Co. 51
Graves Co. 56, Marshall Co. 50
Great Crossing 64, Madison Central 53
Harlan 90, Bell Co. 59
Harlan Co. 79, Middlesboro 46
Heritage Christian 61, Dawson Springs 59, OT
Highlands 70, Dixie Heights 58
Highlands Latin 72, LKY (Louisville) 52
Jenkins 65, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool, Va. 45
LaRue Co. 82, Garrard Co. 62
Lex. Henry Clay 60, Lex. Bryan Station 55
Lexington Catholic 54, Franklin-Simpson 38
Lincoln Co. 54, Boyle Co. 48
Lou. Ballard 82, Lou. DuPont Manual 54
Lou. Male 69, Lou. Western 56
Martin County 97, East Ridge 69
Mayfield 61, Ballard Memorial 51
McCreary Central 68, Taylor Co. 65
Monroe Co. 69, Cumberland Co. 64
Murray 62, St. Mary (Paducah) 41
Nelson Co. 38, Thomas Nelson 25
Newport 53, St. Henry 37
North Oldham 71, Meade Co. 36
Ohio Co. 54, Muhlenberg County 37
Oldham County 78, South Oldham 76
Owen Co. 97, Trimble Co. 63
Owensboro Catholic 80, Owensboro 78
Pendleton Co. 76, Robertson County 25
Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 49
Pulaski Co. 71, Southwestern 60
Rockcastle Co. 70, Casey Co. 42
Russell 52, Greenup Co. 44
Scott 71, Lloyd Memorial 62
Simon Kenton 53, Walton-Verona 46
South Laurel 69, Williamsburg 25
South Warren 66, Greenwood 48
Spencer Co. 63, Shelby Co. 37
Todd Co. Central 70, Logan Co. 48
Trinity Christian 64, Red Bird 24
University Heights 68, Crittenden Co. 34
Warren Central 54, Bowling Green 39
Warren East 73, Allen Co.-Scottsville 43
West Jessamine 58, Mercer Co. 40
Western Hills 53, Frankfort 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burgin vs. Pineville, ccd.
Letcher County Central vs. Buckhorn, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
