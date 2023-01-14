GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 45, Rehoboth 39
Artesia 69, Bloomfield 47
Carlsbad 49, Mayfield 38
Clovis 44, Organ Mountain 37
Dexter 54, Loving 22
Espanola Valley 33, Shiprock 30
Gallup 63, Santa Fe 32
Grady 47, Wagon Mound 31
Guymon, Okla. 42, Clayton 15
Highland 58, Manzano 49
Hope Christian 62, Los Lunas 38
Logan 42, Reserve 38
Maxwell 51, Carrizozo 33
Melrose 69, Animas 36
Navajo Prep 57, Mesa Vista 52
Portales 52, Tucumcari 36
Quemado 53, Mountainair 28
Raton 62, Monte del Sol 5
Robertson 78, Bosque School 6
Roswell 51, Rio Rancho 40
Tohajilee 65, Legacy 33
Tularosa 41, Eunice 39
West Las Vegas 52, Hot Springs 33
West Mesa 74, Belen 28
Zuni 61, Wingate 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.