GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 45, Rehoboth 39

Artesia 69, Bloomfield 47

Carlsbad 49, Mayfield 38

Clovis 44, Organ Mountain 37

Dexter 54, Loving 22

Espanola Valley 33, Shiprock 30

Gallup 63, Santa Fe 32

Grady 47, Wagon Mound 31

Guymon, Okla. 42, Clayton 15

Highland 58, Manzano 49

Hope Christian 62, Los Lunas 38

Logan 42, Reserve 38

Maxwell 51, Carrizozo 33

Melrose 69, Animas 36

Navajo Prep 57, Mesa Vista 52

Portales 52, Tucumcari 36

Quemado 53, Mountainair 28

Raton 62, Monte del Sol 5

Robertson 78, Bosque School 6

Roswell 51, Rio Rancho 40

Tohajilee 65, Legacy 33

Tularosa 41, Eunice 39

West Las Vegas 52, Hot Springs 33

West Mesa 74, Belen 28

Zuni 61, Wingate 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

