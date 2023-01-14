BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Carlsbad 52, Organ Mountain 49 Cobre 51, Dexter 34 Deming 50, Las Cruces 49 Eunice 48, Jal…

Carlsbad 52, Organ Mountain 49

Cobre 51, Dexter 34

Deming 50, Las Cruces 49

Eunice 48, Jal 47

Fort Sumner 66, Tularosa 32

Guymon, Okla. 65, Clayton 40

Hagerman 55, NMMI 53

Logan 74, Mountainair 36

Los Alamos 54, Aztec 49

Los Lunas 50, Hobbs 46

Loving 63, Cloudcroft 55

Maxwell 77, Carrizozo 29

McCurdy 50, Laguna-Acoma 37

Menaul 69, Mesa Vista 45

Pine Hill 47, Reserve 43

Rehoboth 40, Gateway Christian 26

Rio Rancho 64, Roswell 46

Robertson 62, Pojoaque 46

Ruidoso 71, Hatch Valley 24

Santa Fe Indian 61, Santa Fe Prep 53

St. Pius X 57, Artesia 52

Taos 60, Bloomfield 48

Valencia 59, Socorro 42

Valley 58, Rio Grande 55

Volcano Vista 66, Eldorado 60

West Las Vegas 72, Shiprock 64

West Mesa 66, Belen 29

