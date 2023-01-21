Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST
Lake Superior St. 3, LIU Post 2, OT
Michigan Tech 1, Ferris St. 0
Minnesota 4, Michigan 3, OT
Wisconsin 4, Ohio St. 0
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, Lindenwood (Mo.) 2, OT
Omaha 4, Miami (Ohio) 1
Bemidji St. 4, N. Michigan 0
North Dakota 4, Minn. Duluth 2
Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, OT
St. Cloud St. 7, Denver 3
EAST
Notre Dame 2, Penn St. 1
Union (NY) 3, St. Lawrence 2
Harvard 3, Yale 2, OT
Holy Cross 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT
Northeastern 5, Merrimack 1
Cornell 4, Quinnipiac 0
Boston U. 5, Maine 1
Colgate 5, Princeton 0
UConn 4, UMass 3, OT
RPI 3, Clarkson 2, OT
Dartmouth 4, Brown 3
Vermont 1, Boston College 1, OT
Mercyhurst 4, American International 1
Canisius 5, Bentley 1
Mass.-Lowell 6, New Hampshire 2
FAR WEST
RIT 5, Arizona St. 1
Air Force 6, Niagara 3
W. Michigan 4, Colorado College 1
