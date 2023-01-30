Fresno State hosts Reynolds and Wyoming

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-13, 3-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-14, 1-7 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-13, 3-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-14, 1-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Noah Reynolds scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 86-72 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys have gone 5-5 at home. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Reynolds averaging 8.4.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 in conference games. Fresno State is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is averaging 15.6 points for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Isaih Moore is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

