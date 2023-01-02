Fresno State hosts No. 22 New Mexico after Mashburn’s 20-point game

New Mexico Lobos (14-0, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-8, 1-1 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (14-0, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-8, 1-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 New Mexico visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 76-75 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 at home. Fresno State has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Lobos have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Allick averaging 5.7.

The Bulldogs and Lobos match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Holland averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Jaelen House averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Mashburn is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Lobos: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

