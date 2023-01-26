PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Sports » Freeman scores 25, Morehead…

Freeman scores 25, Morehead State downs Little Rock 76-72

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Freeman had 25 points and Morehead State beat Little Rock 76-72 on Thursday night.

Freeman had six assists for the Eagles (13-9, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Drew Thelwell scored 14 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 4 from distance). Branden Maughmer shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Deantoni Gordon led the way for the Trojans (6-16, 2-7) with 18 points and two steals. Isaiah Palermo added 16 points for Little Rock. Myron Gardner also had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up