Freeman scores 24, Morehead State downs Southern Indiana

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 11:42 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Freeman had 24 points and Morehead State beat Southern Indiana 84-80 on Thursday night.

Freeman shot 7 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Eagles (9-7). Jake Wolfe scored 22 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line. Alex Gross was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Screaming Eagles (8-8) were led in scoring by Isaiah Swope, who finished with 25 points and four assists. Trevor Lakes added 11 points for Southern Indiana. In addition, Jacob Polakovich had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

