Freeman leads UCF against South Florida after 22-point showing

UCF Knights (13-5, 4-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-11, 1-5 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays the South Florida Bulls after Tyem Freeman scored 22 points in UCF’s 77-69 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulls are 5-7 in home games. South Florida ranks seventh in the AAC in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Knights are 4-2 in AAC play. UCF is fifth in the AAC scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

The Bulls and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is averaging 10.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Tyler Harris is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

Ithiel Horton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

