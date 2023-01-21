Freeman leads UCF against South Florida after 22-point performance

UCF Knights (13-5, 4-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-11, 1-5 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCF Knights (13-5, 4-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-11, 1-5 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits the South Florida Bulls after Tyem Freeman scored 22 points in UCF’s 77-69 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulls have gone 5-7 at home. South Florida has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 4-2 in conference matchups. UCF is ninth in the AAC scoring 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Taylor Hendricks averaging 5.8.

The Bulls and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.6 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Florida.

Ithiel Horton is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.7 points. Hendricks is averaging 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

