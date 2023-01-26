Freeman leads Milwaukee against Wright State after 30-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-10, 4-6 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Milwaukee Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-10, 4-6 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Wright State Raiders after BJ Freeman scored 30 points in Milwaukee’s 88-75 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders are 4-6 in home games. Wright State ranks seventh in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Panthers are 8-2 in Horizon play. Milwaukee is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 19.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 63.4% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Freeman is averaging 15.3 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

