Franklin leads No. 7 Virginia against Boston College after 25-point game

Boston College Eagles (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Virginia takes on the Boston College Eagles after Armaan Franklin scored 25 points in Virginia’s 76-67 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 on their home court. Virginia averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Kihei Clark with 5.8.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Boston College gives up 69.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is averaging 10.1 points for the Cavaliers. Franklin is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.