Fordham visits La Salle following Brickus’ 25-point game

Fordham Rams (13-4, 1-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-8, 2-1 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Fordham Rams after Jhamir Brickus scored 25 points in La Salle’s 78-77 win over the UMass Minutemen.

The Explorers have gone 5-3 at home. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.1.

The Rams are 1-3 in A-10 play. Fordham ranks sixth in the A-10 giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.6 points and four assists for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

