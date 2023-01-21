Forbes and Tulane host Tulsa

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 5-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-13, 0-6 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 5-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-13, 0-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaylen Forbes scored 23 points in Tulane’s 80-60 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-5 in home games. Tulsa has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Green Wave are 5-2 in AAC play. Tulane scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Forbes averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.