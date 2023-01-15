Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Bruins

Philadelphia Flyers (18-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (33-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Monday, 1…

Philadelphia Flyers (18-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (33-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Boston Bruins.

Boston has a 20-1-3 record in home games and a 33-5-4 record overall. The Bruins are 31-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Philadelphia has a 9-8-6 record in road games and an 18-18-7 record overall. The Flyers have allowed 136 goals while scoring 122 for a -14 scoring differential.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has 11 goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored 10 goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

