Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games.

Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in games decided by one goal.

Arizona is 6-15-3 in road games and 13-17-5 overall. The Coyotes are 4-11-3 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Coyotes won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has nine goals and 23 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Lawson Crouse has 14 goals and eight assists for the Coyotes. Nick Bjugstad has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Carter Hart: out (upper body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.