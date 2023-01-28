Florida visits No. 5 Kansas State following Nowell’s 23-point game

Florida Gators (12-8, 5-3 SEC) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Gators (12-8, 5-3 SEC) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-3, 6-2 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas State hosts the Florida Gators after Markquis Nowell scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 80-76 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Wildcats are 10-0 in home games. Kansas State is seventh in college basketball with 17.9 assists per game. Nowell leads the Wildcats averaging 8.3.

The Gators are 3-2 in road games. Florida ranks fifth in the SEC allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nowell is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.1 points, 8.3 assists and 2.4 steals. Keyontae Johnson is shooting 54.6% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Colin Castleton is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

