Florida State visits NC State following Burns’ 31-point game

Florida State Seminoles (7-15, 5-6 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (17-5, 7-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Florida State Seminoles (7-15, 5-6 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (17-5, 7-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Florida State Seminoles after D.J. Burns scored 31 points in NC State’s 79-77 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Wolf Pack have gone 11-1 in home games. NC State averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 15- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Seminoles are 5-6 against ACC opponents. Florida State gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Wolf Pack and Seminoles meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burns is averaging 11.4 points for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Matthew Cleveland is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.