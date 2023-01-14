Florida State plays No. 13 Virginia in conference showdown

Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (5-12, 3-3 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (5-12, 3-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Florida State and No. 13 Virginia meet on Saturday.

The Seminoles are 5-4 on their home court. Florida State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 4-2 in conference play. Virginia has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Kihei Clark is averaging 11.1 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

