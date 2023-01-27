Florida State hosts conference rival No. 24 Clemson

Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-14, 5-5 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-14, 5-5 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darin Green Jr. and the Florida State Seminoles host Hunter Tyson and the No. 24 Clemson Tigers in ACC action Saturday.

The Seminoles have gone 5-6 in home games. Florida State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 9-1 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 36.9% from deep. Alex Hemenway leads the Tigers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Seminoles and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 14.1 points for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Tyson is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.