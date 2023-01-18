Florida International plays UTEP on 6-game road slide

Florida International Panthers (8-10, 2-5 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (8-10, 2-5 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (10-8, 3-4 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits UTEP looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Miners are 9-2 in home games. UTEP averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 against C-USA opponents. Florida International ranks eighth in C-USA with 12.6 assists per game led by Arturo Dean averaging 2.8.

The Miners and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Givance is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Denver Jones is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.9 points and 1.8 steals. Dean is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.