Florida International faces UTEP on 6-game road skid

Florida International Panthers (8-10, 2-5 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (10-8, 3-4 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hits the road against UTEP looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Miners have gone 9-2 at home. UTEP ranks fifth in C-USA in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Panthers are 2-5 against C-USA opponents. Florida International has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin Solomon is averaging 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Denver Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.