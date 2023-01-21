Florida hosts Moore and Mississippi State

Florida Gators (10-8, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Gators (10-8, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -2; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the Florida Gators after Shakeel Moore scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 70-59 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Mississippi State scores 65.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Gators have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Florida ranks seventh in the SEC allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs and Gators face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is shooting 57.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 8.8 points for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

