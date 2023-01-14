Florida faces No. 20 Missouri in conference matchup

Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colin Castleton and the Florida Gators host D’Moi Hodge and the No. 20 Missouri Tigers in SEC action.

The Gators are 5-3 in home games. Florida is seventh in the SEC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-2 in conference games. Missouri has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gators and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Gators. Trey Bonham is averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kobe Brown is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Hodge is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 25.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.