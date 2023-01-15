Florida Atlantic Owls take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, seek 16th straight victory

Florida Atlantic Owls (16-1, 6-0 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 3-3 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (16-1, 6-0 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 3-3 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic will try to keep its 15-game win streak alive when the Owls take on Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-2 at home. Western Kentucky leads C-USA shooting 38.8% from deep, led by Darrius Miles shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Owls are 6-0 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hilltoppers and Owls square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Luke Frampton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Alijah Martin is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Owls. Michael Forrest is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

