Florida Atlantic Owls play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, seek 16th straight win

Florida Atlantic Owls (16-1, 6-0 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 3-3 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (16-1, 6-0 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-6, 3-3 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic seeks to prolong its 15-game win streak with a victory over Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-2 at home. Western Kentucky is fifth in C-USA scoring 74.2 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Owls have gone 6-0 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks third in C-USA giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Hilltoppers and Owls meet Monday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Luke Frampton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Alijah Martin is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

