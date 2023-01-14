Florida Atlantic hosts North Texas following Perry’s 21-point showing

North Texas Mean Green (14-3, 5-1 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-1, 5-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (14-3, 5-1 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-1, 5-0 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -3.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Tylor Perry scored 21 points in North Texas’ 67-65 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Owls have gone 10-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with 16.1 assists per game led by Bryan Greenlee averaging 2.4.

The Mean Green have gone 5-1 against C-USA opponents. North Texas has an 11-3 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Johnell Davis is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Perry is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Mean Green. Abou Ousmane is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 64.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

