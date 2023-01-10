Florida Atlantic hosts Jones and Florida International

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-1, 4-0 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (8-7, 2-2 C-USA) Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-1, 4-0 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (8-7, 2-2 C-USA)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Florida Atlantic Owls after Denver Jones scored 29 points in Florida International’s 90-87 overtime win over the UAB Blazers.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 in home games. Florida International is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 4-0 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic is second in C-USA with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.2 points for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Alijah Martin is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

