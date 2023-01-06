Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis’ 36-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic’s 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with 16.1 assists per game led by Bryan Greenlee averaging 2.4.

The 49ers are 2-2 in C-USA play. Charlotte has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Owls and 49ers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

