Florida A&M takes on Southern, aims to halt 4-game slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (6-9, 2-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M aims to stop its four-game skid with a victory against Southern.

The Jaguars are 2-0 on their home court. Southern is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers are 0-1 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 4.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Byrd is averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Byron Smith is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 8.9 points. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

