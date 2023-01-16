Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on 7-game losing streak

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-17, 1-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-17, 1-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -1.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M aims to end its seven-game losing streak when the Rattlers play Mississippi Valley State.

The Rattlers have gone 2-2 in home games. Florida A&M is fifth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 1-4 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State allows 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.3 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Terry Collins is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

