Florida A&M hosts conference rival Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (6-15, 4-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-16, 1-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -2; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Florida A&M and Alabama State meet on Monday.

The Rattlers have gone 3-3 at home. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 5.3.

The Hornets have gone 4-4 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.0 assists per game led by Antonio Madlock averaging 3.3.

The Rattlers and Hornets face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Smith averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Isaiah Range is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.4 points. Madlock is shooting 34.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

