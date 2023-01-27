Florida A&M hosts Alabama A&M in conference showdown

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-15, 1-6 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-15, 1-6 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Alabama A&M in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Rattlers have gone 3-2 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Dimingus Stevens is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 57.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.