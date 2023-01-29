Florida A&M faces Alabama State, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Alabama State Hornets (6-15, 4-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-16, 1-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-15, 4-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-16, 1-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M comes into the matchup against Alabama State after losing three in a row.

The Rattlers have gone 3-3 in home games. Florida A&M is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets have gone 4-4 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rattlers. Dimingus Stevens is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.