Filipowski leads Duke against Georgia Tech after 29-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Kyle Filipowski scored 29 points in Duke’s 78-75 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-5 on their home court. Georgia Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-4 against ACC opponents. Duke is ninth in the ACC scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deivon Smith is averaging 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Filipowski is scoring 15.7 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 9.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

