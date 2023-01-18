FGCU takes home win streak into matchup with Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-6, 3-3 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-6, 3-3 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Eagles take on Jacksonville State.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. FGCU is third in the ASUN in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Zach Anderson paces the Eagles with 7.7 boards.

The Gamecocks are 1-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Eagles and Gamecocks square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Demaree King is averaging 14.2 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

