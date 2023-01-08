FCS National Championship Scores

2022 — South Dakota State 45, North Dakota State 21
2021 — North Dakota State 38, Montana State 10
2020 — Sam Houston State 23, South Dakota State 21
2019 — North Dakota State 28, James Madison 20
2018 — North Dakota State 38, Eastern Washington 24
2017 — North Dakota State 17, James Madison 13
2016 — James Madison 28, Youngstown State 14
2015 — North Dakota State 37, Jacksonville State 10
2014 — North Dakota State 29, Illinois State 27
2013 — North Dakota State 35, Towson 7
2012 — North Dakota State 39, Sam Houston State 13
2011 — North Dakota State 17, Sam Houston State 6
2010 — Eastern Washington 20, Delaware 19
2009 — Villanova 23, Montana 21
2008 — Richmond 24, Montana 7
2007 — Appalachian State 49, Delaware 21
2006 — Appalachian State 28, UMass 17
2005 — Appalachian State 21, Northern Iowa 16
2004 — James Madison 31, Montana 21
2003 — Delaware 40, Colgate 0
2002 — Western Kentucky 34, McNeese State 14
2001 — Montana 13, Furman 6
2000 — Georgia Southern 27, Montana 25
1999 — Georgia Southern 59, Youngstown State 24
1998 — UMass 55, Georgia Southern 43
1997 — Youngstown State 10, McNeese State 9
1996 — Marshall 49, Montana 29
1995 — Montana 22, Marshall 20
1994 — Youngstown State 28, Boise State 14
1993 — Youngstown State 17, Marshall 5
1992 — Marshall 31, Youngstown State 28
1991 — Youngstown State 25, Marshall 17
1990 — Georgia Southern 36, Nevada 13
1989 — Georgia Southern 37, Stephen F. Austin 34
1988 — Furman 17, Georgia Southern 12
1987 — Louisiana-Monroe 43, Marshall 42
1986 — Georgia Southern 48, Arkansas State 21
1985 — Georgia Southern 44, Furman 42
1984 — Montana State 19, Louisiana Tech 6
1983 — Southern Illinois 43, Western Carolina 7
1982 — Eastern Kentucky 17, Delaware 14
1981 — Idaho State 34, Eastern Kentucky 23
1980 — Boise State 31, Eastern Kentucky 29
1979 — Eastern Kentucky 30, Lehigh 7
1978 — Florida A&M 35, UMass 28
