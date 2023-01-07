SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Fauntleroy's 17 helps Austin…

Fauntleroy’s 17 helps Austin Peay top Central Arkansas 86-62

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Guy Fauntleroy had 17 points in Austin Peay’s 86-62 win against Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Fauntleroy shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Governors (8-9, 2-2 Atlantic Sun). Cameron Copeland scored 17 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Sean Durugordon recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Bears (5-12, 0-4) were led in scoring by Camren Hunter, who finished with 13 points and four assists. Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points for Central Arkansas. In addition, Vincent Reeves finished with 10 points and two steals. The loss is the eighth straight for the Bears.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Austin Peay hosts Lipscomb and Central Arkansas visits Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up