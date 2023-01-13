Faulkner leads Northern Kentucky against Green Bay after 25-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-8, 5-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-16, 1-6 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-8, 5-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-16, 1-6 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Trevon Faulkner scored 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 80-75 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 2-3 on their home court. Green Bay allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.0 points per game.

The Norse are 5-2 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Marques Warrick is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 19 points and 1.5 steals. Faulkner is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.