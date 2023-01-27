Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

Friday La Jolla, Calif. a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course) 7,765 yards; Par 72 b-Torrey Pines – North 7,258 yards;…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)

7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines – North

7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.7 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Sam Ryder 64b-68a-72a—204 -12 Jon Rahm 73a-67b-66a—206 -10 Tony Finau 73a-71b-64a—208 -8 Max Homa 68b-70a-71a—209 -7 Sungjae Im 68a-74b-67a—209 -7 Collin Morikawa 67b-72a-70a—209 -7 Sahith Theegala 66b-72a-71a—209 -7 Seonghyeon Kim 67b-74a-69a—210 -6 Byeong Hun An 68b-72a-71a—211 -5 Keegan Bradley 70a-73b-68a—211 -5 Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-71a—211 -5 Rickie Fowler 72a-72b-67a—211 -5 Brendan Steele 65b-70a-76a—211 -5 Sam Stevens 66a-72b-73a—211 -5 Jason Day 68b-71a-73a—212 -4 Lanto Griffin 67b-75a-70a—212 -4 Hideki Matsuyama 70b-73a-69a—212 -4 Taylor Moore 72a-68b-72a—212 -4 Ryan Palmer 71b-71a-70a—212 -4 Xander Schauffele 72b-71a-69a—212 -4 Adam Schenk 71a-73b-68a—212 -4 Callum Tarren 71a-69b-72a—212 -4 Jimmy Walker 69a-71b-72a—212 -4 Dean Burmester 71a-70b-72a—213 -3 Thomas Detry 68b-75a-70a—213 -3 Michael Kim 69b-74a-70a—213 -3 Taylor Montgomery 67a-71b-75a—213 -3 Justin Rose 73a-70b-70a—213 -3 Kevin Tway 72a-72b-69a—213 -3 Jhonattan Vegas 68b-75a-70a—213 -3 Kevin Yu 73a-70b-70a—213 -3 Adam Hadwin 70a-74b-70a—214 -2 Garrick Higgo 66b-76a-72a—214 -2 Si Woo Kim 69a-73b-72a—214 -2 Maverick McNealy 69b-74a-71a—214 -2 Trey Mullinax 71a-73b-70a—214 -2 Scott Piercy 69a-75b-70a—214 -2 Justin Suh 68b-75a-71a—214 -2 Erik Barnes 72b-72a-71a—215 -1 Cameron Champ 70a-72b-73a—215 -1 Zecheng Dou 70a-74b-71a—215 -1 Brent Grant 64b-74a-77a—215 -1 Harry Higgs 66b-77a-72a—215 -1 Luke List 67b-75a-73a—215 -1 Peter Malnati 69b-74a-72a—215 -1 Vincent Norrman 67a-71b-77a—215 -1 Alex Smalley 71a-73b-71a—215 -1 Justin Thomas 68a-74b-73a—215 -1 Dylan Frittelli 70a-74b-72a—216 E Tano Goya 70a-67b-79a—216 E Ben Griffin 67a-72b-77a—216 E Emiliano Grillo 72a-70b-74a—216 E Augusto Nunez 72a-69b-75a—216 E Taylor Pendrith 69b-75a-72a—216 E Aaron Rai 64b-78a-74a—216 E Taiga Semikawa 74a-70b-72a—216 E Michael Thompson 69a-75b-72a—216 E Davis Thompson 71a-71b-74a—216 E Trevor Werbylo 71a-72b-73a—216 E Austin Cook 74b-70a-73a—217 +1 Paul Haley 68b-75a-74a—217 +1 Nick Hardy 71a-73b-73a—217 +1 Stephan Jaeger 69a-72b-76a—217 +1 Satoshi Kodaira 68b-75a-74a—217 +1 Seung-Yul Noh 70b-73a-74a—217 +1 Kevin Streelman 73a-70b-74a—217 +1 Wyndham Clark 68b-74a-76a—218 +2 Scott Harrington 74a-70b-74a—218 +2 Andrew Novak 66a-73b-80a—219 +3 Robby Shelton 70a-74b-75a—219 +3 Adam Long 71b-73a-76a—220 +4 Scott Brown 69b-75a-77a—221 +5 Gary Woodland 66b-77a-78a—221 +5

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.