Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

Friday
La Jolla, Calif.
a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)
7,765 yards; Par 72
b-Torrey Pines – North
7,258 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.7 million
Third Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Sam Ryder
|64b-68a-72a—204
|-12
|Jon Rahm
|73a-67b-66a—206
|-10
|Tony Finau
|73a-71b-64a—208
|-8
|Max Homa
|68b-70a-71a—209
|-7
|Sungjae Im
|68a-74b-67a—209
|-7
|Collin Morikawa
|67b-72a-70a—209
|-7
|Sahith Theegala
|66b-72a-71a—209
|-7
|Seonghyeon Kim
|67b-74a-69a—210
|-6
|Byeong Hun An
|68b-72a-71a—211
|-5
|Keegan Bradley
|70a-73b-68a—211
|-5
|Joseph Bramlett
|69a-71b-71a—211
|-5
|Rickie Fowler
|72a-72b-67a—211
|-5
|Brendan Steele
|65b-70a-76a—211
|-5
|Sam Stevens
|66a-72b-73a—211
|-5
|Jason Day
|68b-71a-73a—212
|-4
|Lanto Griffin
|67b-75a-70a—212
|-4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70b-73a-69a—212
|-4
|Taylor Moore
|72a-68b-72a—212
|-4
|Ryan Palmer
|71b-71a-70a—212
|-4
|Xander Schauffele
|72b-71a-69a—212
|-4
|Adam Schenk
|71a-73b-68a—212
|-4
|Callum Tarren
|71a-69b-72a—212
|-4
|Jimmy Walker
|69a-71b-72a—212
|-4
|Dean Burmester
|71a-70b-72a—213
|-3
|Thomas Detry
|68b-75a-70a—213
|-3
|Michael Kim
|69b-74a-70a—213
|-3
|Taylor Montgomery
|67a-71b-75a—213
|-3
|Justin Rose
|73a-70b-70a—213
|-3
|Kevin Tway
|72a-72b-69a—213
|-3
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68b-75a-70a—213
|-3
|Kevin Yu
|73a-70b-70a—213
|-3
|Adam Hadwin
|70a-74b-70a—214
|-2
|Garrick Higgo
|66b-76a-72a—214
|-2
|Si Woo Kim
|69a-73b-72a—214
|-2
|Maverick McNealy
|69b-74a-71a—214
|-2
|Trey Mullinax
|71a-73b-70a—214
|-2
|Scott Piercy
|69a-75b-70a—214
|-2
|Justin Suh
|68b-75a-71a—214
|-2
|Erik Barnes
|72b-72a-71a—215
|-1
|Cameron Champ
|70a-72b-73a—215
|-1
|Zecheng Dou
|70a-74b-71a—215
|-1
|Brent Grant
|64b-74a-77a—215
|-1
|Harry Higgs
|66b-77a-72a—215
|-1
|Luke List
|67b-75a-73a—215
|-1
|Peter Malnati
|69b-74a-72a—215
|-1
|Vincent Norrman
|67a-71b-77a—215
|-1
|Alex Smalley
|71a-73b-71a—215
|-1
|Justin Thomas
|68a-74b-73a—215
|-1
|Dylan Frittelli
|70a-74b-72a—216
|E
|Tano Goya
|70a-67b-79a—216
|E
|Ben Griffin
|67a-72b-77a—216
|E
|Emiliano Grillo
|72a-70b-74a—216
|E
|Augusto Nunez
|72a-69b-75a—216
|E
|Taylor Pendrith
|69b-75a-72a—216
|E
|Aaron Rai
|64b-78a-74a—216
|E
|Taiga Semikawa
|74a-70b-72a—216
|E
|Michael Thompson
|69a-75b-72a—216
|E
|Davis Thompson
|71a-71b-74a—216
|E
|Trevor Werbylo
|71a-72b-73a—216
|E
|Austin Cook
|74b-70a-73a—217
|+1
|Paul Haley
|68b-75a-74a—217
|+1
|Nick Hardy
|71a-73b-73a—217
|+1
|Stephan Jaeger
|69a-72b-76a—217
|+1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|68b-75a-74a—217
|+1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|70b-73a-74a—217
|+1
|Kevin Streelman
|73a-70b-74a—217
|+1
|Wyndham Clark
|68b-74a-76a—218
|+2
|Scott Harrington
|74a-70b-74a—218
|+2
|Andrew Novak
|66a-73b-80a—219
|+3
|Robby Shelton
|70a-74b-75a—219
|+3
|Adam Long
|71b-73a-76a—220
|+4
|Scott Brown
|69b-75a-77a—221
|+5
|Gary Woodland
|66b-77a-78a—221
|+5
