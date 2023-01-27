Live Radio
Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 8:25 PM

Friday

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)

7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines – North

7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.7 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Sam Ryder 64b-68a-72a—204 -12
Jon Rahm 73a-67b-66a—206 -10
Tony Finau 73a-71b-64a—208 -8
Max Homa 68b-70a-71a—209 -7
Sungjae Im 68a-74b-67a—209 -7
Collin Morikawa 67b-72a-70a—209 -7
Sahith Theegala 66b-72a-71a—209 -7
Seonghyeon Kim 67b-74a-69a—210 -6
Byeong Hun An 68b-72a-71a—211 -5
Keegan Bradley 70a-73b-68a—211 -5
Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-71a—211 -5
Rickie Fowler 72a-72b-67a—211 -5
Brendan Steele 65b-70a-76a—211 -5
Sam Stevens 66a-72b-73a—211 -5
Jason Day 68b-71a-73a—212 -4
Lanto Griffin 67b-75a-70a—212 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 70b-73a-69a—212 -4
Taylor Moore 72a-68b-72a—212 -4
Ryan Palmer 71b-71a-70a—212 -4
Xander Schauffele 72b-71a-69a—212 -4
Adam Schenk 71a-73b-68a—212 -4
Callum Tarren 71a-69b-72a—212 -4
Jimmy Walker 69a-71b-72a—212 -4
Dean Burmester 71a-70b-72a—213 -3
Thomas Detry 68b-75a-70a—213 -3
Michael Kim 69b-74a-70a—213 -3
Taylor Montgomery 67a-71b-75a—213 -3
Justin Rose 73a-70b-70a—213 -3
Kevin Tway 72a-72b-69a—213 -3
Jhonattan Vegas 68b-75a-70a—213 -3
Kevin Yu 73a-70b-70a—213 -3
Adam Hadwin 70a-74b-70a—214 -2
Garrick Higgo 66b-76a-72a—214 -2
Si Woo Kim 69a-73b-72a—214 -2
Maverick McNealy 69b-74a-71a—214 -2
Trey Mullinax 71a-73b-70a—214 -2
Scott Piercy 69a-75b-70a—214 -2
Justin Suh 68b-75a-71a—214 -2
Erik Barnes 72b-72a-71a—215 -1
Cameron Champ 70a-72b-73a—215 -1
Zecheng Dou 70a-74b-71a—215 -1
Brent Grant 64b-74a-77a—215 -1
Harry Higgs 66b-77a-72a—215 -1
Luke List 67b-75a-73a—215 -1
Peter Malnati 69b-74a-72a—215 -1
Vincent Norrman 67a-71b-77a—215 -1
Alex Smalley 71a-73b-71a—215 -1
Justin Thomas 68a-74b-73a—215 -1
Dylan Frittelli 70a-74b-72a—216 E
Tano Goya 70a-67b-79a—216 E
Ben Griffin 67a-72b-77a—216 E
Emiliano Grillo 72a-70b-74a—216 E
Augusto Nunez 72a-69b-75a—216 E
Taylor Pendrith 69b-75a-72a—216 E
Aaron Rai 64b-78a-74a—216 E
Taiga Semikawa 74a-70b-72a—216 E
Michael Thompson 69a-75b-72a—216 E
Davis Thompson 71a-71b-74a—216 E
Trevor Werbylo 71a-72b-73a—216 E
Austin Cook 74b-70a-73a—217 +1
Paul Haley 68b-75a-74a—217 +1
Nick Hardy 71a-73b-73a—217 +1
Stephan Jaeger 69a-72b-76a—217 +1
Satoshi Kodaira 68b-75a-74a—217 +1
Seung-Yul Noh 70b-73a-74a—217 +1
Kevin Streelman 73a-70b-74a—217 +1
Wyndham Clark 68b-74a-76a—218 +2
Scott Harrington 74a-70b-74a—218 +2
Andrew Novak 66a-73b-80a—219 +3
Robby Shelton 70a-74b-75a—219 +3
Adam Long 71b-73a-76a—220 +4
Scott Brown 69b-75a-77a—221 +5
Gary Woodland 66b-77a-78a—221 +5

