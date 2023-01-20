UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Sacred Heart after Roberts’ 21-point outing

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 3:41 AM

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-8, 5-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Demetre Roberts scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 65-57 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights are 6-1 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 3-2 in NEC play. Sacred Heart allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Knights and Pioneers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Singleton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 17 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Bryce Johnson is averaging 9.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

