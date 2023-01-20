Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Sacred Heart after Roberts’ 21-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-8, 5-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-8, 5-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Demetre Roberts scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 65-57 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights are 6-1 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 3-2 in NEC play. Sacred Heart allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Knights and Pioneers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Singleton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 17 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Bryce Johnson is averaging 9.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

