Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Cohen and Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-11, 5-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-10, 5-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Josh Cohen scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 87-61 win over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Knights have gone 6-3 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC averaging 78.2 points and is shooting 44.5%.

The Red Flash are 5-1 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Knights and Red Flash face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is averaging 17.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Landon Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Red Flash. Cohen is averaging 21.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.