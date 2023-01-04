SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Fairleigh Dickinson heads to Saint Francis (BKN) for conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 2:41 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action.

The Terriers have gone 5-1 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Knights are 1-0 in conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Heru Bligen averaging 3.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Harris is averaging 8.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Roberts is averaging 16 points and 3.9 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

